Ada Mae Harsch, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ada Mae Harsch, 94, of Warren, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

She was born February 4, 1925, in Birmingham, Alabama, a daughter of the late Rev. Burt Callins and the late Annie Mae (Clark) Callins.

Ada married Leroy Harsch on May 24, 1952 and they enjoyed 21 years of marriage together before his passing February 5, 1973.

Ada was a member of the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, where she attended regularly.

She enjoyed Bible study and completing crossword puzzles. Ada spent most of her time as a homemaker raising nine children and enjoying her family.

Left to cherish her memory are eight sons, Robert (Leola), Ron, Ralph (Sherry), Leroy (Lavon), Mike (Debbie), Lorenzo, John and Charles (Azeb) and her daughter, Brenda Harsch. Also surviving are 30 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy; granddaughter, Brandy; four brothers, Burchling, Norman Price, Richard and George Rayfield Callins along with her sisters, Lula B. Jones and Shirley Crumpler.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Robert L. Stringer will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to our website at carlwhall.com.

