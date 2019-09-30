Abigail Keene, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Abigail Keene, 70, of Warren, passed away Monday afternoon, September 23, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born November 20, 1948, in Warren, a daughter of Edward L. and Essie Mae (McCoy) Collins.

Abigail was a 1966 graduate of the Marcus St. School and was employed as a hostess for the former Warner Hotel in Warren for 20 years.

She was married to George T. “Timmy” Keene. They shared several years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death, February 26, 2002.

Abigail loved the Lord.

She also enjoyed sports, especially LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and cooking for her family and grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.

She is survived by two sons, Timothy L. (Keyana Johnson) Keene and Edward C. Keene, both of Warren. She also leaves behind two brothers, William (Alma) Collins, of Indianapolis, Indiana and Floyd (Joyce) Collins of Pickerington; two sisters, Bertilla Collins, Viola Collins, both of Warren and three grandchildren, Ni’Zahia, Ta’Nayia and Lavon Keene.

Besides her husband, Abigail was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Edward Collins, Walter McCoy and two sisters, Deborah and Gloria Collins.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, at the funeral home.

Abigail will be laid to rest next to her parents in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.