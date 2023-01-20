WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster.

Aaron was employed at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for over 20 years and various jobs in Ohio until he retired in 2012.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, family gathering, playing poker, corn hole, dancing and music.

Surviving are his mother, Connie Mae Webster; brother, William A. (Terry) Webster of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Carol Ann (John) Polo of Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Lori Jean (Drew) Moder of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and his cat, Zep.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren G. Webster.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.