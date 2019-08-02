Carl Robert Keifer, Espyville, PA – Obituary

ESPYVILLE, Pennsylvania – Carl Robert Keifer, age 86, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his daughter’s home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on January 16, 1933, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a son of Alice Marie (Hair) and Walter Keifer.

Carl was a 1951 graduate of Westmont High School.

On July 7, 1951 he married Joann Ward.

Carl drove truck for State Fish of Cleveland, Ohio.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed taking short trips.



Carl is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Joann Keifer; a daughter, Kim Kemp a sister Alice and two brothers, Richard and Henry.

Survivors include his daughter, Debbie R. Nichols of Andover, Ohio; a son, Robert C. Keifer of Washington, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Kellie, William, Daniel, Jenelle and Robert and seven great grandchildren.



No public services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover,where you can leave a memory or condolence atwww.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carl Robert Keifer please visit our Sympathy Store.