Carl McCullough, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl McCullough, 71, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:09 p.m. at Ivy Woods Manor, following an extended illness.

He was born May 31, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Benjamin Lloyd and Lula Mae Mincy McCullough.

Mr. McCullough was employed with U.S. Steel for one year, before becoming disabled.

He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, United Steel Workers of America and enjoyed painting.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marines as a P. Tech Helper from February 10, 1968 – February 1, 1969. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California and received the National Defense Service Medal, U.S. Rifle M-14 Marksman badge and the Good Conduct Medal.

He leaves to mourn two sisters, Ms. Annie McCullough and Ms. Myra McCullough, both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Joe Brack, Jesse Brack, Lloyd McCullough, James McCullough, Miller McCullough and Myron McCullough and two sisters, Ms. Veronica McCullough and Ms. Eloise Shelton.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place later at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ivy Woods Manor and Hospice for the loving care given to “Grandpa” during his stay.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.