Carl L. Rosenbaum, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl L. Rosenbaum, 65, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Carl was born March 30, 1955 in Salem, Ohio, son of Albert and Margaret Louk Rosenbaum.

He was a lifelong resident of Columbiana County, having resided in Negley and East Palestine.

Carl worked as a laborer for Magneco/Metrel for over 40 years prior to his retirement when he fell ill.

He was a devoted family man and when not working, he enjoyed his family and helping anyone in need when asked.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Connie Dunham Rosenbaum whom he married April 30, 1976. Carl is also survived by a son, Michael (Stephanie) Rosenbaum of East Palestine; daughter, Dana (Derek) Crowl of Columbiana; three grandchildren, Madelyn, Isabella and Hunter and many nieces and nephews he loved like his own children including Tammy and Amy Cope, Tanner Cope, Carter Little and Sean Cope.

Carl was preceded in death by Granny Rosenbaum who raised him.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, August 13 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine. All other services will be private.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512.

