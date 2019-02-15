Carl H. Graham, Jr. Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Carl H. Graham, Jr., 89, of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Clearview Lantern Suites in Champion.

Mr. Graham was born on June 12, 1929 in Youngstown the son of the late Carl H. and Lois C. Brown Graham, Sr. and came to Warren in 1945.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School graduating in 1947.

Upon graduation, Carol enlisted into the United States Army serving his country faithfully during World War II abroad in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre. He served with the 25th Infantry Division Band where he was a bandsman of the clarinet. For his service to his country he received the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupational Medal of Japan. He received an honorable discharge on March 11, 1948.

Mr. Graham was a postal clerk for 34 years with the Warren Post Office; retiring from his duties in 1984.

He was a member of First Christian Church in Niles.

Mr. Graham had a great passion for music and played with the Warren Rotary Club (Rotary Wheels Band) and many other community bands in the area. He was a member of the American Legion Post 278 of Warren.

He was married to his wife, Beverly Jean Majors Graham, on October 9, 1971 and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2009.

Mr. Graham is survived by a son, Timothy (Debra) Graham of Struthers and two grandchildren. He is also survived by stepchildren, Kenneth (Cheryl) Coast of New Middletown, Dennis (Kimberly) Coast of Leavittsburg, Colleen (Floyd) Wazelle of Warren and Mark (Holly) Coast as well as eight stepgrandchildren and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, Beverly, Mr. Graham was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha G. Micheels.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 10:00 - 10:50 a.m. at First Christian Church, where a memorial service celebrating Mr. Graham’s life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Christopher Stark as celebrant.

Inurnment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Mr. Graham’s name to First Christian Church of Niles, 33 Arlington Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 18 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.