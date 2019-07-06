Carl Edward Jones, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Edward Jones, 78, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Hospice House, following an extended illness.

He was born September 17, 1940, in Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania, the son of Ferdanand and Grace Hopson Jones, residing in the area for 50 years, coming from Alliance, Ohio.

Mr. Jones was employed with General Motors Lordstown for 20 years as an Assembler, before retiring. After retirement, he worked as a Security Guard for Remco Security for six years.

He was a member of Greater Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ (Farrell, Pennsylvania), where he served as a Deacon.

He belonged to UAW Local 1112 and enjoyed collecting sports cards and memorabilia and was a huge Steelers fan.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Medical Specialist from January 19, 1960 – March 19, 1962 and as a reserve until 1966. He was stationed in Ft. Hood Texas and received the Marksman Rifle badge and several honors.

He married Brenda J. Currie Jones May 19, 1984.

Besides his wife of Youngstown, he leaves to mourn three sons, Carl (Kim) Jones, Jr. of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Dr. Rev. Eugene K. (Valencia) Austin II of Hampton, Virginia and Darryl Pope of Youngstown; four daughters, Ms. Vanetta Jones of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Pamela (Jeff) Trimble of Killeen, Texas, Mrs. Nikeesha (George C., Jr.) Austin of Youngstown and Ms. Lisa Jones of Youngstown; one brother, Robert Jones of Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania; 19 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; special friends, Alvin Ballard of Youngstown and Shawn Thomas of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Bill Jones; three sisters, Marva Edmonds, Geraldine Watts and Faith Jones; one grandson, Leroy Huff and one great-grandson, Leshawn Huff.

Home Going Services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Greater Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ (Farrell, Pennsylvania).

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place Monday, July 15 at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.