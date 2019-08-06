Carl E. Goodballet, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl E. Goodballet, age 85, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Salem West Healthcare Center.

He was born July 26, 1934 in East Liverpool, the son of Louis and Edith (Cochron) Goodballet.

Carl had worked in a meat packing plant in Minnesota, was a bartender at the VFW in Minnesota and at Walmart.

He was a member of the VFW 892 of Salem, American Legion in Washingtonville and DAV.

He loved gardening, camping, fishing and traveling.

Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Audrae (Steinberg) Goodballet, whom he married February 25, 1959; a daughter, Bobbie (Dennis) Williams of Salem; two sisters, Doris (Bob) Myers of Calcutta and Leah (Ray) MacIntosh of Wellsville; a brother, Mike Woods of Alliance; four grandchildren, Diane (Matthew) Kehrer, Melissa (Billy) Blackburn, Joseph Davis and Justin Davis and 12 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Salem Honor Guard after the service. Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.