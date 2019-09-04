Carl E. Gill, Andover, Ohio – Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl E. Gill, 64, of Andover, Ohio, passed away Monday afternoon, September 2, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Gill was born September 23, 1954, in Earnshaw, West Virginia, a son of the late James and Johanna (Arville) Gill.

Most recently, Carl was self-employed and provided transportation services for the Amish community in Ashtabula, Ohio. He previously worked as a carpenter, and in his younger years, as a mechanic.

Carl enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to his animals and small farm. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially traveling to Virginia to see his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His wife, the former Nancy Cipra, whom he married November 3, 2000, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Tiffany Cooper; a son, Cliff (Tish) Gill; a stepdaughter, Teresa (Lynn) Moore; two stepsons, Robert (Pam) Schreves and Shawn Schreves; eight siblings, William James Gill, Henry Ray (Judy) Gill, Mary Ellen Fulk, Patsy Jean Bennett, Edith Jean (Gene) Simmon, Orval Lee (Linda) Gill, Virginia Mae (Chuckie) Wilson, and Barbara Ann (Jim) Lance; a step brother, Jeffro Gill; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren (one of whom was a recent addition to the family and he had yet to meet), and a host of nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Carl was preceded in death by a brother Jerry Gill.

In keeping with his wishes, services will be held privately by his family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.