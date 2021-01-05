Carl E. “Chuck” Metz, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Carl E. “Chuck” Metz, 73, of West Salem Township, Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020 at his residence.



Chuck was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on September 24, 1947 to Carl E. Metz, Sr. and Myrtle (Swartz) Metz.



He was a graduate of West Middlesex High School.

He was a Sgt. in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany during Vietnam and in Desert Storm while in the Army Reserves.

Chuck was a truck driver all of his life.

His passions were riding motorcycles and frequenting car shows.



Chuck is survived by his wife of 30 years, Alma Evans Metz. They were married on September 4, 1990 and she survives at home. Also surviving are his mother, Myrtle Perroni of Hermitage; son, Charles Metz of New Castle, Pennsylvania; two stepsons, Brian Williamson of Greenville, Pennsylvania and David Williamson and his wife, Sara, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Tina Jones and her husband, Jim, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Trudy Rombold and her husband, Lincoln, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Kathy Bailey. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren complete the family circle.



He was preceded in death by his father, Carl E. Metz, Sr.; a brother, William Metz and sister-in-law, Connie Metz.



A memorial service will be held at the Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Inc., 24 Water Street, Fredonia, at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, with Rev. Eric Peters, officiating.



Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with final expenses.



Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125.

