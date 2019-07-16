Carl “Curt” Stores, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl “Curt” Stores, 61, of 113 Gordon Avenue, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Beeghly Oaks, following an extended illness.

He was born February 17, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Hiram M. and Lillian Theresa Parnell Stores, living in Mobile, Alabama for six years, before returning to Campbell in 1999.

Mr. Stores was employed with the Sheet and Tube Company for seven years and also worked for the Mississippi Ship Yard, Cedar Point and Spectrum Metal Finishing.

He was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church and enjoyed sports.

He was a 1976 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, where he played football and basketball.

He leaves to mourn three sons; five daughters; his mother, Ms. Lillian T. Stores of Campbell; four brothers, Marvin Parnell, Ray D. Williams, Hiram M. Stores, Jr. and Darrell G. Stores, all of Campbell; many grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and one son, Ian Stores.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Gospel Temple Baptist Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, July 20.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.