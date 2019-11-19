Carey Raymond “Ray” York, Sr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carey Raymond “Ray” York, Sr., age 83, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Andover, Ohio.



He was born October 14, 1936, in Dorset, Ohio, the son of Carey G. and Bernice O. (Camp) York.



A lifelong resident of Ashtabula County, Ray graduated from Andover High School in 1955.

He worked at Blanchard Bros. and Lane in Ashtabula as a tanner. In 1959 he began working at Locke Machine in Andover and continued for 43 years retiring in 2003.



Ray was a member of the First Church of God in Cherry Valley.

He enjoyed coon and rabbit hunting, mowing his lawn and gardening, raising basset hounds, collecting wheel horses, being outdoors, and spending time with his family and friends.



Ray married Cloie L. (Cole) on November 17, 1956. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2008. He is also preceded by his parents; and a brother, Warren York.



Although Ray didn’t have to be, he chose to be a father to many. He is survived by his two sons, Carey York, Jr. of Cranberry township, Pennsylvania and Randy York of Mentor, Ohio; his two daughters, Cheryl of Willoughby, Ohio, and Kelly (Cody) Summers of Cherry Valley township, OH; one brother, Rodger York of Andover, Ohio; one sister, Rose Fogus of Dorset, Ohio; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Cherry Valley First Church of God, 2983 Sentinel Rd., Dorset, OH 44032.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, OH, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Carey Raymond “Ray” York Sr. please visit our Sympathy Store.