Candice L. Clark Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Candice L. Clark, age 27, of Champion, Ohio, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



She was born November 28, 1991, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Tonya M. (Archacki) Barth and Joseph H. Clark.

A 2010 graduate of Grand Valley High School in Orwell, Candice went on to earn her L.P.N.

She was employed at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Candice enjoyed fishing and camping and she loved the outdoors.

She is survived by her fiance, Aaron N. Dillon of Champion; three sons, Emerik Vunak of West Farmington, Ohio, Logan Dillon and Carter Dillon, both of Champion; her parents, Tonya and Brian Barth of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Joseph and Terry Clark of Colebrook, Ohio; her stepsiblings, Roman (Michael) Briggs of Oak Harbor, Washington, Riley Barth of Portales, New Mexico, Gary (Andrea) Dyke of Wendell, North Carolina and Joel Davis of Wendell, North Carolina; her maternal grandmother, Martha Archacki of Orwell, Ohio and two nieces and one nephew.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Erin Clark and her paternal grandparents, Ron and Diane Clark.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor Keith Bruner, officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 2 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Candice gave the gift of life through organ donation through C.O.R.E.

