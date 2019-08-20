Calvin M. Stroble, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin M. Stroble, Jr. peacefully passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Hospice House in Boardman. He was 82 years old.



Calvin was born January 1, 1937 in Wellsville, Ohio, the son of Calvin Stroble, Sr. and Freda (LaClair) Stroble.



Calvin was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University for art and business.



Calvin was a corpsman in the U.S. Navy.



He was successful in business holding a number of sales and managerial positions and finishing his professional career as a certified industrial hygienist.



In 1959, he married his wife of 59 years, Marilouise Cifaldi and had three children.



Calvin devoted much of his life to serving others. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was very active in Boy Scouts, including being a leader for St. Charles Troop 114; as well as, serving as a District Commissioner of Mahoning County. He received the Boy Scouts Silver Beaver Award.

He was very active in St Charles Parish. He was a eucharistic minister, a funeral altar server, a home bound minister and a member of three church choirs.



Calvin loved painting, music and the outdoors. In addition to giving art lessons, he opened an art gallery, The American Artisan, which featured much of his own work. He also had two showings at the Butler Art Institute and has a painting on display at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor. He played the trombone semiprofessionally and for his family and was always singing. He always had a garden of vegetables and flowers.



Calvin was preceded in death by his father, Calvin; his mother, Freda and his two sisters, Shirley Carmello and Betty Fitch.

He is survived by his wife, Marilouise; his children, Marie Stroble Discerni and her husband, John, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Calvin Stroble III of Las Vegas, Nevada and Ann Stroble Brandt and her husband, Stephen, of Canfield. He also has three grandchildren, Emily Discerni, Quinn Discerni and Marley Brandt.



Funeral services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Westview Drive on Saturday, August 24 at 10:00 am. There will be a viewing and gathering for family members and friends beginning one hour prior to the services at St. Charles Church from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Donations can be made to Fellows Riverside Park Endowment c/o Mill Creek Metro Parks Foundation.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

