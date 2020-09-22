Calvin H. Mason, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rev. Calvin H. Mason, Sr., 71 of 1913 Southwest Boulevard SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 a.m. at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born June 14, 1949 in Braceville, Ohio, the son of Charles W. and Thomasine Wise Mason.

Rev. Mason was employed with the Delphi Packard Electric Company for 31 years as a machine cutter, before retiring October 2003. He was previously employed with Rockwell International for several years.

He was a 1967 graduate of Newton Falls High School and attended Youngstown State University on a football scholarship.

He was a member of First Christian Church of Newton Falls, where he served as the Senior Pastor.

He supported several organizations including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, the Warren Mission, IUE-CWA Local 717 and enjoyed singing, fishing, hunting, walking, bowling and was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and Ohio State fan.

He married Laura R. Allen Mason May 26, 1973.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn four sons, Robert L. Allen, Calvin M. Mason, Jr., Anthony V. Mason and Denzel Aaron Stevens, all of Warren; one daughter, Ms. LaTasha K. Mason of Warren; two brothers, Thomas Richard Mason of Warren and Theodore (Argel) Mason of Columbus; 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Vincent D. Allen and one sister, Cynthia Jean Mason.

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Second Baptist Church Warren.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, September 27 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Newton Falls, 17 N. Center Street.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 1913 Southwest Boulevard SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Rev. Calvin H. MASON Sr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: