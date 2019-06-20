Calvin D. Hurst Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calvin D. Hurst, 86, of Leavittsburg, passed away at home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 with his loving wife by his side.

He was born Thursday, September 29, 1932 in Ritchie County, West Virginia the son of the late Cecil and Mildred Hickman Hurst.

A Veteran of the United State Air Force, Calvin served his country during the Korean Conflict as a scope dope. For his honor and service to his country he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Calvin was honorably discharged on June 23, 1956.

Calvin worked as a millwright with Rockwell International and retired from Warren Consolidated.

He was an avid golfer; enjoyed tinkering and fixing things around his home; enjoyed doing yardwork and he loved tractors.

Fond memories of Calvin will be carried on by his wife of 63 years, the former Rita A. Draeger whom he married on October 15, 1955; four sons, Steven D. (Lynn) of Leesville, South Carolina, Philip F. (Renee) of Medina, Michael J. (Chris) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Joseph P. of Treasure Island, Florida; two daughters, Barbara J. (Mike) Johnson of Leesville, Virginia and Debra J. (Bill) McIntyre of Warren; a brother, Richard (Barb) Hurst of Parkersburg, West Virginia; two sisters, Jan Hurst and Carol (Lynn) Wells both of Pennsboro, West Virginia; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by four brothers, Howard, Clarence, Harold and Oakley Hurst and by seven sisters, Edith Swartsgregor, Virginia Gilchrist, Gladys Jackson, Ruth Hurst, Helen Hardesty, Elsie Lamp and Karen Hernandez.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor John Jaros of Leavittsburg Community Church as celebrant, followed by a time of gathering for family and friends at the Hurst residence in Leavittsburg, Ohio.

A caring cremation has taken place.

For his love for animals, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Calvin’s name to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.