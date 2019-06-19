Calvin Bryant Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Hubbard Kingdom Hall, for Mr. Calvin Bryant, 67, who departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Bryant was born July 6, 1952, a son of Calvin and Arnell Alford Bryant in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

He was a laborer for various companies and a devout Jehovah Witness.



He leaves his mother of Ambridge, Pennsylvania; his wife, the former Beverly Wilson, whom he married in 1981 and his siblings, Beatrice Bryant, Qahir Abdur (Mahasin) Rahmman of Prince George, Virginia and Timmy V. (Ann) Bryant of Bear, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his father.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.