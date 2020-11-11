Caleb Jeffrey Cope, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caleb Jeffrey Cope was received in the arms of his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Caleb fought a lengthy and courageous battle following a tragic accident in 2007.

Caleb was born October 3, 1993, the son of Jeff Cope of New Waterford and Terry (Sensenbaugher) Cope of Leetonia with whom he resided.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Trevor Cope, of Boardman.

During his childhood, Caleb was confirmed in the New Waterford United Methodist Church.

He was a proud member of the Boy Scouts, attaining the rank of Second Class and was tapped out for the Order of the Arrow.

While enrolled in the Crestview School District, Caleb participated in many sports but will forever be remembered by his football number “44”.

He enjoyed hunting deer and turkey and taking care of his animals.

Caleb was an inspiration to all. His infectious smile, outgoing personality and love of family and God will always be remembered. His journey united a community and brought hope to so many. Caleb will be greatly missed and forever loved by everyone that knew him. He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call son, grandson, brother, nephew or friend.

Along with his parents and brother, Caleb leaves his maternal grandmother, Carol Sensenbaugher of Negley and his paternal grandparents, Kay and Keith Cope of New Waterford. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Caleb was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Edwin Sensenbaugher.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m at the New Waterford United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14 at 11:00 a.m. at the church, officiated by Ken Rambo.

Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

The family suggests that as you remember Caleb, do so with a random act of kindness, a kind word for a stranger or a prayer for peace.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Crestview Touchdown Club or Seven Ranges Scout Reservation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.





