Burton R. Johnson, Hempfield Township, PA – Obituary

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Burton R. Johnson, age 76, of Gibson Rd. Hempfield Twp., passed away Friday morning, August 30, 2019 in UPMC Shadyside.



He was born in Forkston, Pennsylvania on December 30, 1942 to Orval and Alberta (Goss) Johnson. He was a 1961 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and served in the U.S. Marines from 1961-1966.

He was employed at GATX in Masury, Ohio for 18 years and had previously been employed by American Industries in Sharon for 23 years.

Burton was a member of Christian Assembly Church, Greenville and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.



He is survived by two sons, James O. Johnson of Greenville and Todd A. Johnson and his wife Melanie of Bessemer, Pennsylvania; a step daughter, Kristin J. Riley and her husband David of Warren, OHio; a sister, Bonnie Mullinex; two brothers, Louis Johnson and Arthur

Johnson, two grandchildren, Shelby Scott and Carmela Johnson; a step grandson, Aurelio Burton Transqueno and his previous wife, Nancy Kelly of Greenville.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA

The Funeral Service will be on

Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the

Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA

Rev. Joel DiAngi, officiating, Pastor of Christian Assembly Church

Greenville VFW Post #3374 will render military honors

at the conclusion of the service. Inurnment will be private

in Southside Cemetery, Shermansville, PA.



