Watch Live: 27 First News

My Valley Tributes

Burt B. White Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - October 6, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 07:44 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2018 07:44 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5253 W. Webb Road, Austintown, with Pastor Matt Hart officiating for Burt B. White, 85, of Youngstown, who peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, October 6, 2018.

Burt will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his happiness, smile, laughter and the way he told jokes to everyone.

He was born May 1, 1933, in Cleveland, the son of Samuel and Doris (Mitchell) White and moved to the Youngstown area as a young child.

Burt was a 1951 graduate of South High School and then continued his education at Youngstown State University.

Burt was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Burt received an Honorable Discharged on February 9, 1956.

He retired in 1986 after working for over 30 years at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company.

Burt was a member of the former Central Christian Church, where he served as a deacon and helped coordinate the men’s weekly breakfast and the monthly spaghetti dinners.

Burt also was a member of the Seniors Golf League at Mill Creek Park, the Moose Lodge for over 30 years where he held various offices and numerous bowling leagues.

Burt had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time with his family along with having a knack for running retirement parties.

His wife, the former Elva A. Cappiello, whom he married November 20, 1971, died July 23, 2011.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, four daughters, Teresa “Tess” Gallagher of Austintown, Elizabeth (Frank) Jenkins of Youngstown, Kimberly (Rick) Grope of Austintown and Brenda (Brett) Waterman of Riverside, California; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his wife and parents, Burt was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Frazier; son-in-law, Norm Gallagher; a great-grandson, Vincent and two brothers, Howard and Darrell White.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 10:00 - 11:50 a.m. at Grace Church of the Nazarene, Austintown, where military honors will follow the service by the great men of Ellsworth VFW.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Burt’s family.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Dr. Raymond Emil Beiersdorfer Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dr. Raymond Emil Beiersdorfer Obituary

    Poland, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Burt B. White Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Burt B. White Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Terry
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Terry "Napes" Naples Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary C. Shilling Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary C. Shilling Obituary

    October 10, 2018 - Greenville, Pennsylvania

    Read More »
  • Rodney W.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rodney W. "Rod" Evans Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Rowenna C. Bartholomew Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rowenna C. Bartholomew Obituary

    Carlisle, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Doris Moore Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Doris Moore Obituary

    Poland Township, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Grace I. Kajtar Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Grace I. Kajtar Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary H. Berry Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary H. Berry Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - October 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • John M. Allen, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John M. Allen, Jr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jared Michael Coil Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jared Michael Coil Obituary

    Lisbon, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marsha R. Boyles Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marsha R. Boyles Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Larry Roy Swonger, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Larry Roy Swonger, Sr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Audrey P. Thompson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Audrey P. Thompson Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - October 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Denise M. Crytzer Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Denise M. Crytzer Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - October 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Brandon Scott Little Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Brandon Scott Little Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Anne Nell Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Anne Nell Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Pearl Bertha Vellone Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Pearl Bertha Vellone Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help