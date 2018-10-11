Burt B. White Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5253 W. Webb Road, Austintown, with Pastor Matt Hart officiating for Burt B. White, 85, of Youngstown, who peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, October 6, 2018.

Burt will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his happiness, smile, laughter and the way he told jokes to everyone.

He was born May 1, 1933, in Cleveland, the son of Samuel and Doris (Mitchell) White and moved to the Youngstown area as a young child.

Burt was a 1951 graduate of South High School and then continued his education at Youngstown State University.

Burt was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Burt received an Honorable Discharged on February 9, 1956.

He retired in 1986 after working for over 30 years at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company.

Burt was a member of the former Central Christian Church, where he served as a deacon and helped coordinate the men’s weekly breakfast and the monthly spaghetti dinners.

Burt also was a member of the Seniors Golf League at Mill Creek Park, the Moose Lodge for over 30 years where he held various offices and numerous bowling leagues.

Burt had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time with his family along with having a knack for running retirement parties.

His wife, the former Elva A. Cappiello, whom he married November 20, 1971, died July 23, 2011.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories, four daughters, Teresa “Tess” Gallagher of Austintown, Elizabeth (Frank) Jenkins of Youngstown, Kimberly (Rick) Grope of Austintown and Brenda (Brett) Waterman of Riverside, California; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his wife and parents, Burt was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Frazier; son-in-law, Norm Gallagher; a great-grandson, Vincent and two brothers, Howard and Darrell White.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 10:00 - 11:50 a.m. at Grace Church of the Nazarene, Austintown, where military honors will follow the service by the great men of Ellsworth VFW.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Burt’s family.