SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Burnell E. “Bucky” Weisgarber, Jr. passed away peacefully on December 13, 2020 in his home with his wife at his side.



Bucky was born January 14, 1938 to Theresa (Gosnell) and Burnell E. Weisgarber Sr. in Greenville, PA.

He graduated from Hickory High School class of 1955 where he played football and baseball.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army.

On June 8, 1963 he married his wife, Susan Thomas who survives at home.

For the majority of his life, he owned and operated Thomas Floral Shop in Sharon. Bucky also worked at Sharon Regional Hospital, Premier Hydraulics in Farrell and the old Blazon Inc. in Jamestown.



He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Bucky enjoyed annual family vacations at Lake Erie and family reunions. He was an avid bowler, golfer, and tennis player. He liked to play card games especially poker and bridge, as well as doing his daily crossword puzzles. Bucky was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He was also a longtime Michigan Wolverines and LSU fan. In his younger years he coached midget football.



He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughters, Pamela (Richard) Betts, Kristi (Paul) DePetrillo, Wendi (Robert) Grinnell, sons, Daniel (fiancé Lori) Weisgarber, Craig (Dixie) Weisgarber, grandchildren, Kennedy and Ian Betts, Rylee and Steele DePetrillo, Bailey, Finn, and Nola Grinnell, Anna and Zach Weisgarber, Kirsten (Jesse), Kyler, Haley (Eric), Jared, and Megan Weisgarber, great granddaughter Josie Urry, sisters, Donna (John) Buttram, Rebecca (Timothy) Fry and brother-in-law, James (Mary Ann) Thomas. Also surviving are three nieces and four nephews.



Friends may call Friday December 18, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Due to COVID, masks are mandatory.



A Private Funeral service for the family will be held immediately following the viewing in the Sherman Funeral Home.



Entombment will take place in St. Rose Mausoleum.



Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC.