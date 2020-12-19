Bud Wissinger, New Galilee, PA

NEW GALILEE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bud Wissinger, 81, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Beaver following a prolonged illness.

Bud was born September 29, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Walter and Blanche Elder Wissinger.

He worked as a supervisor for J&L Steel mills for many years before transferring to Hussey Copper where he worked as a supervisor for a number of years prior to retirement.

Bud was an active member of New Springfield Church of God in New Springfield, Ohio and he proudly coached their softball team. Bud was a former manager of many softball teams around the Pittsburgh area and even led a team to a Championship. He was an Eagle Scout and an avid Steelers, Pirate and Penguins fan. He was known for his quick wit and made everyone feel special. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and building campfires in Cooks Forest.

Bud is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mary Ann Smith Wissinger; son, Bob (Ruth Ann) Wissinger of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Laura (Andy) Rupp of Mechanicsburg; stepsons, Rob, Jeff (Darla) and Jamie (Jamilyn) Freed; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Joy Hepner; brother-in-law, Bill Vanselow; sister-in-law, Audrey, Joan Wissinger and Beth Inman; numerous nieces and nephews as well as his dog, Jabez.

He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Nancy Martin Wissinger and siblings, Walt, Glenn, Blanche and Jessie.

A burial will take place at Clinton Cemetery in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service will be announced after the new year, when everyone can safely gather to celebrate Bud’s life.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Bud Wissinger, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.