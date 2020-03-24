Bruno Pezzano, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruno Pezzano, 93, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Salem North.

Born November 5, 1926 in Lisbon, he was a son of the late James and Elizabeth (Barbar) Pezzano.

A lifelong Lisbon resident, he worked as a plumber and carpenter until retiring in 1995.

Bruno was a member of St. George Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post #275.

Survivors include his children Angie (Mark) Fredrick of Chicago, James (Becky) Pezzano of Leetonia and Jeff (Kelly) Pezzano of Ravenna; grandchildren Jodie Peterson, Terri Turschman, Anthony and Allyssa Pezzano and Samantha Downes and seven great-grandchildren as well as his siblings Frank (Judy) Pezzano of Youngstown and Ann Brooks of Miami, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Crivaro) Pezzano in 2006. Also deceased are his brothers Joe and Tony and James, Pezzano; his sisters Mary Crivaro and Josie Lutsch; a great-grandson, Kaden Peterson and a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Pezzano.

The family extends a heart-felt thank-you to the staff at Salem North for the excellent care they provided.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Catholic Church.

A private family service officiated by the Rev. Stephen Wassi was held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Burial was in Lisbon Cemetery.

