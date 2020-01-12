Bruce W. Atwell, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Wayne Atwell, 68, of Riverside Apartments, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at his residence in New Castle.

He was born in New Castle on June 19, 1951 a son of the late Robert Atwell and the late Mary (Snyder) McConnell.

Mr. Atwell delivered propane gas for Farrell Gas for 35 years.

He was an Air Force Veteran.

He enjoyed fishing and listening to classical music. He was also was a history buff and enjoyed making models of the Roman Empire.

He is survived by four children, David W. Cartwright of New Castle, Tammy L. Turner and her husband Eric of New Castle, Sean P. Atwell of New Castle and Lily J. Atwell of New Castle; one brother, David R. Atwell of New Haven, Connecticut; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Everett McConnell and his daughter, Andrea J. Atwell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel with Reverend Matthew Bupp officiating.

Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.