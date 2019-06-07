Bruce Kyle Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Kyle, age 77, of Cumming, Georgia passed away peacefully into eternal life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 surrounded by his family.

On March 1, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, Emery George Kyle known as “Doc” and Ruth Cook Kyle were blessed with the birth of their son, Bruce.

Bruce was a proud member of the United States Air Force and also attended both Snellville United Methodist Church and Norcross United Methodist Church.

Memories of Bruce will be carried on by his loving family: his children, Allason Kyle Norris (Mickey) of Cumming, Georgia, Heather Kyle Peters of Cummings, Georgia, Emery Bryan Kyle of Atlanta, Georgia and Kimberlee Ann Kyle of Sugar Hill, Georgia; three grandchildren, Kyra Danielle Norris, Vincent Stefan Garcia and Kamryn Alexa Peters and special friend and family member, Karen Allason Kyle.

A graveside service will be held at the Newton Falls Cemetery on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., where Bruce will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to RedCross.org in Bruce’s name

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.