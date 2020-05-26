Bruce J. Eley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bruce J. Eley will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Grace Evangelistic Temple Church, 2214 Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Eley known to his family and friends as “Bunny” departed this life, Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020 in a tragic car accident.

Mr. Eley was born March 4, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Joyce Eley.

He was a 1978 graduate of North High School.

He had multiple skills and loved doing any type of handy work. He enjoyed spending time with all of his family and friends and was currently residing in Columbus, Ohio.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother of Youngstown; his children, Chanell (Brian) Mcmeans of Youngstown, Jabrell Buggs of Atlanta, Chane` (Jamar) Ivory of Youngstown and Jaeona (Dontayes) Norman of Conyers; ten grandchildren; his sisters, Cheryl (Earl) Richardson, Tracey Eley both of Youngstown; a host of nieces, a nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and fraternal grandparents; his father, John Eley and brother, Darryl Eley.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church Wednesday, May 27.

Internment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

