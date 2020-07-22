Bruce Ira Gilliam, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Ira Gilliam, 66, of 1306 Union Street SW, Warren, departed this life Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

He was born July 1, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Theodore Billing, Sr. and Shirley Juanita Gilliam.

He was a 1972 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Mr. Gilliam was a truck driver for many years with Warner Trucking Company.

He enjoyed music.

He leaves to mourn one son, Raphael L. Strother of Youngstown; one daughter, Ms. Shirley Lewis of Cortland; one brother, Theodore Billing, Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Ms. Gwen Trish and Ms. Gloria Bridges, both of Chicago, Illinois; one grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Miss Juanita Gilliam.

Due to the COVID-19 Crisis the family has already held private services.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

