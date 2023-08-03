YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce E. Curall Class of ’68. Born in Youngstown and graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School where he resided in Poland, Ohio for 50 years before moving to Rootstown in 2020.

Bruce passed away with his family by his side. Born May 10, 1950 and died on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Bruce spent 45 years working for First Energy as a lineman. He loved his job and the people he worked with.

Bruce loved hunting, fishing, bowling, trimming trees, tending his garden and canning peppers. He was often found spending time with family at cookouts and fish fries. He coached baseball for over 14 years for both of his sons, enjoyed family vacations and watching his grandkids play soccer, softball and football. Bruce was known as having the “gift of gab.” He could talk to anybody no matter where and could tell stories of his life that made lasting memories. These stories will continue onto those he has left behind.

Preceding him in death his mother, Thelma Jane Curall; father, John “Cub” Curall and brother, Michael Curall.

He is survived by wife, Karen (Swanson) Curall, married on September 11, 1971; sons, Jason (Fran) Curall from Struthers, Ohio and Brock (Jennifer) Curall from Rootstown, Ohio; grandchildren, Riley, Payton, Colbie, Addison and Brock, all of Rootstown, Ohio; brother, John (Jack) Curall of Florida; sister, Pamela Pesa of Boardman and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

A private service was held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 per Bruce’s wishes.

