Bruce D. Rybicki, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce D. Rybicki, 58, of Struthers, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the emergency room of Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following cardiac arrest after becoming ill at home.

He was born Wednesday, February 7, 1962 in Tacoma, Washington the son of the late Edward Rybicki and Marilyn Reith Marvin.

Bruce was a graduate of Glenn Hills High School and continued his education by attending Augusta Tech in Georgia with a Bachelor’s Degree in Culinary Arts.

He was an over-the-road truck driver.

He was a fan of New Orleans Saints and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. Mostly, Bruce just loved spending time with his loving family and loved cooking out.

Fond memories of Bruce will forever be remembered by his wife, the former Shirley Blackburn; stepmother, Yong Rybicki of Georgia; daughters, Brenda (Charles) Marshall of Georgia and Andrea Mason of Struthers; sons, Jeffrey Hunter and Ryan Rybicki both of Struthers; two sisters, Debra (Robert) Horne of Georgia and Rhonda (Danny) Jenkins of Georgia; a brother-in-law, Kevin (Denise) Greenawalt of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Charles, Scott and Rebecca Marshall of Georgia and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his father, the late Edward Rybicki and his stepfather, the late John Marvin.

A caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated to Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.