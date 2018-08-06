Bruce Anthony Furlong Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Bruce Anthony Furlong, age 68, of Southington passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born on November 30, 1949 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Dale Anthony Furlong and Ethel Mae (Grossheart) Furlong.

Bruce has lived in Southington since 1985, formerly of Warren, Ohio.

He was employed at GM Lordstown as a forklift operator for 22 years retiring in 2005.

Bruce was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and the UAW #1714.

He loved repairing electronics, working on old cars, cooking and watching old western movies on TV.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and one son, Jason Furlong.

He is survived by two sons, Chris A. Furlong of Southington and Brian (Patty) Martin of Howland, Ohio; one sister, Kimberly Furlong of Warren; two brothers, Gregory Furlong of Southington and Mark (Lori) Furlong of Liberty, Ohio and five grandchildren.

Per Bruce's wishes, cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 12, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at his residence, 2203 Leiby Osborne Road, Southington, Ohio 44470.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.