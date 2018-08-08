Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -

Bruce Alan Lewandowski, 71, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 7, in St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus.

Bruce was born December 13, 1946 in Cleveland, the son of the late Edward and Marie (Kurowski) Lewandowski.

He retired from General Motors in Lordstown after more than 40 years of service.

His wife, the late Diane Evans passed away January 30, 2017.

Bruce leaves two children, Christopher and Jennifer; one grandson, Christopher and four siblings, Donna, Wayne, Karen (Fred) and Suzanne (Phil).

Bruce’s family would like to express their sympathy to his local extended family on their loss. A special thanks to Marge and Jimmy for all their care and support.

Following Bruce’s wishes there were no calling hours or service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.