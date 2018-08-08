My Valley Tributes

Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary

Austintown Township, Ohio - August 7, 2018

By:

Posted: Aug 08, 2018 04:18 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 08, 2018 04:18 PM EDT

AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -  

Bruce Alan Lewandowski, 71, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 7, in St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus.

Bruce was born December 13, 1946 in Cleveland, the son of the late Edward and Marie (Kurowski) Lewandowski.

He retired from General Motors in Lordstown after more than 40 years of service.

His wife, the late Diane Evans passed away January 30, 2017.

Bruce leaves two children, Christopher and Jennifer; one grandson, Christopher and four siblings, Donna, Wayne, Karen (Fred) and Suzanne (Phil).

Bruce’s family would like to express their sympathy to his local extended family on their loss. A special thanks to Marge and Jimmy for all their care and support.

Following Bruce’s wishes there were no calling hours or service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Richard J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Richard J. "Batman" Nuth Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    George F. Hoover, Jr. Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mary Lean (Morgan) Harris Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Peggy L. Mason Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Peggy L. Mason Obituary

    North Jackson, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • David J. Santillo Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David J. Santillo Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Bruce Alan Lewandowski Obituary

    Austintown Township, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kenneth Rush, Jr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Noel Suarez Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Noel Suarez Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth M.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth M. "Betty" Morgan Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Charles Buddy Lymore Obituary

    Howland, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • James Norman
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James Norman "Jim" Johnson Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Steven J. Acri Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Steven J. Acri Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 5, 2018

    Read More »
  • Delmar E. Lytle Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Delmar E. Lytle Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - August 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • Nicole M. Adams Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nicole M. Adams Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - August 4, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul D. McKay, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul D. McKay, Jr. Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Perry Nicholas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Perry Nicholas Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - August 7, 2018

    Read More »
  • Eugene Victor Pederzolli Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Eugene Victor Pederzolli Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dale J. Gjavor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dale J. Gjavor Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - August 6, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories