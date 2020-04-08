Bridgette Marie Freeman-Green, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bridgette Marie Freeman-Green, 57, of 652 Notre Dame Avenue, Austintown, departed this life Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 9:33 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Health Center, following a brief illness.

She was born August 2, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Tommy and Mae Rogers Freeman Griffin, residing in the area since 1999.

She was employed with the Simon Property Group at Southern Park Mall for ten years as a business manager, before retiring in 2010. She also worked as a sales and catering manager for the Wick Pollack Inn.

She was a 1980 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and received a degree from the University of Phoenix in Business Administration.

She was a faithful member of Third Christian Church, where she served as a Trustee, Board Secretary, Murray Family Reunion Group and enjoyed reading, writing and was known for her pecan pies.

She married Moses Green, Jr. November 8, 2001.

Besides her husband of Austintown, she leaves to mourn two sons, Staff Sergeant Thomas Jhnwrn Green of Great Britain and Maeson Elijah Green of Youngstown; one brother, Lawrence (Kathy) Freeman of Columbus and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Warren Elmore Freeman, Jr. and John Rocco Freeman.

Public calling hours will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Social distancing will be upheld.

A private funeral for immediate family will follow.

Burial will take place at Meadow Brook Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.