FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Winnie Earl Campbell, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, whose sunset occurred on Sunday, January 23, 2022 while a patient at O’Brien’s Memorial Nursing Home, Masury, Ohio, following a period of declining health. She was 88.

Winnie’s sunrise was August 19, 1933, in Bay Springs, Mississippi, born a daughter to Marcel “Sil” & Ruby R. (Pickens) Keller.

After graduating from Bay Springs High School in 1951, she fell in love with a gentleman by the name of Clyde Albert Campbell. They exchanged vows on January 2, 1954, and short time later started a family. Born to this union were eight children.

She was a proud homemaker for her family. She often was referred to as the “Matriarch” of her family, caring for her siblings after her mother passed. In addition, Winnie assisted the Freed family of Sharon with her talents.

In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, gardening and reupholstering furniture.

Survivors include: her children, Charlean Campbell, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Clyde S. (Susan) Campbell, of Tampa, Florida, Ricky (Charlotte) Campbell, of Washington, Pennsylvania, Kenneth Campbell, Vincent Campbell, both of Farrell and Gwyn Elaine (William) Beatty, of Girard, Ohio; her special sons, Gary (Cheryl) Satterwhite & Johnny Acy; her 14 grandchildren, Lt. Col. Christian J. (Rose) Campbell, Ray (Shandra) Campbell Jr., Michael A. (Jennifer) Campbell, Brad E. (Carol) Campbell, Robert C. (Nora) Campbell, Reshaud Campbell, Katia Campbell, Shani Campbell-Jackson, Craig V. (Veronica) Campbell, Morgan Campbell, Vincent (Abbie) Campbell, Jr., Kadejah Campbell, Jackie L. Bell, Jr., and Jaylin M. Bell; her 46 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson on the way; her siblings, Hosey (Rose) Keller, Namon Keller, both of Bay Springs, Eugene (Elizabeth) Keller, Melvin (Juristine) Keller, both of Chicago, Illinois, Minnie M. Keller, of Farrell and Annie E. Keller, of Bay Springs; her many nieces and nephews; her god-daughters, Maria Wheeler, Sherry Clipse, and Judy Snyder; her sister-in-law, Judy Keller and her daughter-in-law, Stacey A. Campbell.

Her husband, Clyde, who passed away May 20, 2002; sons, Ray Charles Campbell & Glen Campbell; grandson, Marcus Best; siblings, Samuel Keller, Sil Keller, Elbert Keller, Benjamin Keller, and Charlie R. Keller; nieces, Clarice Keller, Colleen Keller, & Melissa Keller; nephews, Melvin Keller, L.J. Keller, and Keenan Keller; and cousin, Truman Tatum, all preceded her in death.

A Home Going Service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in the Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Rd., Farrell, where family & friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 AM.

She will be laid to rest in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

