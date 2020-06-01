William S. Grimwood, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William S. Grimwood, Sr., of Canfield, Ohio, formerly of Brookfield and Hubbard, Ohio, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, while a patient in Select Specialty Hospital, of Boardman, Ohio, following a period of declining health. He was 90.

William was born in Smithfield, Pennsylvania, on June 11, 1929, a son to Chester and Nellie (Walters) Grimwood.

He worked as a railroad train dispatcher for Conrail Corporation, of Youngstown, Ohio. His career began in 1952 and he dedicated 33 years to the company until his retirement in 1985.

He was a member of the Royal Arcanum Republic Council #2197, from 1952 till 2020, where he was a past officer. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to country music, playing a round of golf and bowling. In addition, he loved watching both the Cleveland Indians and Browns.

Survivors include his sons, Garry E. Grimwood and his wife, Kathleen, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and William S. Grimwood, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Hubbard; his daughters, Pamela J. Grimwood, of Massillon, Ohio and Rhonda L. Grimwood, of North Canton, Ohio; his seven grandchildren, Garry II, Kimberlina, Andrew, Daniel, David and Haley Grimwood and Shannon Webb; his five great-grandchildren, Breanna, Dane, Nicole, Xavier and Elena Grimwood; his nephews and niece, Lew Dewitt, Robert Grimwood, Jr., Donald Grimwood and Jannette Worley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Grimwood; his daughter, Cynthia J. Grimwood; by his siblings, Mary Jane Melhorne and Robert Grimwood, Sr.

Private services will be observed and he will be laid to rest with his family in Calvary Cemetery, Canton.

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to your local Humane Society.

Briceland Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.

