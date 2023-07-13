MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Rodney MacIntyre, entered eternal rest Wednesday, July 12, 2023, while at home with his wife and niece, following a period of declining health. He was 87.

Rod was born June 18, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to William and Isabel (Carr) MacIntyre.

Rod grew up in Masury, Ohio, then graduated from Brookfield High School in 1954. Shortly thereafter, Rod proudly served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

He was a boating enthusiast who loved going to the lake. Every free weekend, he and his wife Darlene would go boating.

He worked as a pipefitter/welder at GATX in Masury, Ohio.

After retiring, he joined the Hubbard Wingsnappers Model Aircraft Club. He loved flying model airplanes and helicopters with his brother Douglas and other members of the club.

Survivors include his wife, the former Darlene Tallo, also of Masury and his nieces, Jean MacIntyre and Ann Brechbühl and her husband, Hans.

He was preceded in death by parents and brother, Douglas.

A time of gathering to honor Mr. MacIntyre will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with military honors rendered by the Wheatland American Legion Post #432 and West Middlesex VFW Post #6233.

He will be laid to rest next to his family in the Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hubbard Wingsnappers Model Aircraft Club c/o the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.