William “Pappy” H. Bennefield, Sr., Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Pappy” H. Bennefield, Sr., passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He was born on August 30, 1925.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 5:00 p.m. at Greater New & Living Way Temple of the Apostolic Faith Church, 840 Highland Road, Sharon, PA 16146.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the church.

Funeral arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.

