GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Clay “Wheaties” Waldeck, of Girard, Ohio, entered eternal rest at 12:46 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, while at home surrounded by the love of his family following a ten year illness. He was 78.

William was born January 28, 1944, in Warren, Ohio and served our country in the U.S. Navy until he received a medical discharge.

He worked as a crane operator for almost 30 years for Republic and WCI Steel, before retiring in 1999.

In his spare time, Wheaties enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on bikes and having family picnics. In addition, he loved decorating for Christmas, almost with the same passion as in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. He absolutely adored children. He was a man of integrity and was willing to help anyone in need. He loved his family dearly, especially his girls. He will be sorely missed.

His survivors include his wife, Erin C. (McCreanor) Waldeck, whom he married June 1, 1980; daughters, Tangee Ferlaino (Michael) and Melanie Eduardo (Michael), both of Girard and Holly Cole (William) of Warren; grandchildren, Jason (Grace), Devin, Michael, Jr., William, Kalei, Dominik, Kyrie, Ariana and Will “Deuce”; great-grandsons, Aiden and Alex; siblings, Gene Waldeck (Patti) and Jimmy Waldeck (Bonnie), both of Warren, Linda Bowman of Ravenna, Ohio and Debbie Crawford of Indiana; special nephews, Matthew, Mike and Mark Ulishney, as well as his many nieces and nephews, his extended family and close friends.

Preceding him in death are his father, Glenn Waldeck; sister, Carol Ulishney and her husband, Denny and brother, Bob Waldeck

A celebration of his life will be planned and announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135).

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.