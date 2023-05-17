VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Billy” Johnston, of Honolulu, Hawaii, formerly of Vienna, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, unexpectedly at his home. He was 63.

William was born September 12, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, a son to James and Shirley (Wilson) Johnston, Sr.

He graduated from Mathews High School in 1977. He furthered his education at the University of Hawaii and the Gemological Institute of America, Carlsbad, California, where he earned his degree as a gemologist.

Billy worked as a night auditor for Sheraton Hotel in Hawaii. In addition, he was a self-employed jeweler.

He loved making jewelry, traveling, tinkering with electronics and antiques. He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. He was an intelligent man who lived independently for over 30 years.

Survivors include his brother, James Johnston, Jr. (Mary); sister, Debbie Mansell (Chuck); niece, Jennifer Bidlack (Troy); nephew, Tyler; aunt and uncle, Mimi and Richard; other extended family and his beloved pups, Tanker, Buddy Poo Poo and Zoe.

In accordance to his wishes, no service will be held.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of William “Billy” Robert Johnston, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.