MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Thomas Faber, 71, passed away Tuesday evening, January 2, 2024, after a brief illness while a patient in Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Bill was born in Sharon, on December 29, 1952, a son to Michael Faber, Jr. and Donna (Crago) Faber.

He was a 1970 graduate of Brookfield High School. He worked his way through and graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.

He spent 12 years teaching at Brunswick High School. In addition, he was a girls’ basketball and boys’ varsity football coach. Bill continued his teaching career as a G.E.D. Instructor at the Community Corrections Association of Mahoning County.

Bill furthered his education and earned a Master’s Fegree in Criminal Justice Administration.

After earning his degree, he resumed teaching at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction as a computer educator. Furthermore, Bill went on to become a criminal justice instructor at Bryant & Stratton College. His teaching career culminated with his retirement from Remington College.

Bill was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan. He was also a loyal fan of the Avon High School teams, as he was a 30+ year resident of Avon, Ohio.

In his spare time, he loved hunting and fishing.

He will be deeply missed by his mother, Donna and brothers, Donald “Bones” and Gary, all of Brookfield and Greg of McMurry, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family held a private funeral and he will be laid to rest in Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service. Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.

