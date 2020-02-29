William “Bill” J. Bicho, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” J. Bicho passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

He was born on June 10, 1930.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC.

