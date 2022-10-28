VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” H. Lynn, Jr., of Vienna, Ohio, entered into the celestial lodge above on Tuesday, October 24, 2022, following an unexpected illness. He was 73.

William was born December 16, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to William H. and Betty Jane (Martin) Lynn, Sr.

A 1966 graduate from Mathews High School, he furthered his education by receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ohio University.

Bill left his home to defend his country during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.

He was the Head of the Hardware Department at Information Resource Technology in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Leaving IRT, he purchased some heavy equipment and founded Dirt Inc. Landscaping. He was able to operate in semi-retirement allowing him time to socialize, and care for his family and friends.

Worshipful Brother Lynn was a Past Master and Secretary of Copper Penny Lodge #778 F&AM, Vienna; 32 degree Mason of the Valley of Youngstown Scottish Rite; York Rite Mason; and a member of the AMVETS Post #290, Vienna; as well as other various fraternal organizations.

In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, hunting, and fishing. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

He is survived by his children, Douglas J. (Kattie) Lynn, of Warren, Ohio, and Kylie (Tony) Kroukanp, of Canton, Georgia; his grandchildren, Ethan Dayton, Gavin Dayton, Seth Lynn, & Nora Lynn; his sisters, Janet (John) Barbarite, of Monticello, New York, and Debra Moy, of Vienna; his brother-in-law, Rick Mang, of Niles, Ohio; and his extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeanne M. (Riffle) Lynn, whom he married July 18, 1980, she passed April 5, 2021; brother, Donald James Lynn; and sisters, Linda Sue Walters and Becky Mang.

A time of gathering to honor Bill will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. A Masonic service will close the evening at 7:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest next to his bride in the Vienna Township Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Lynn was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135).

