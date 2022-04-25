TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” E. Jones, formerly of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, while a patient at Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, following a battle with cancer. He was 71.

William was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 26, 1950, a son to Herbert H. and Clara Belle (Horn) Jones.

A 1969 graduate of Brookfield High School, he furthered his education studying drafting.

He fell in love with a gal by the name of Sally E. Pleso and they exchanged vows on June 10, 1972. Together they started a family and born to this union were three children: William II, Shaun and Jamie.

He supported his family by landing a draftsman position at Sharon Tube. He retired after dedicating over 40 years of service to the company.

Bill attended New Life Baptist Church, of New Wilmington and the Buhl Club, of Sharon.

In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, playing bocce, tossing a game of corn hole, pitching horseshoes, bowling, playing cards, dominos, checkers and helping special needs kids with sports and activities. However, he loved attending his grandkids’ games and cheering them on the most.

Survivors include: his wife, Sally; his children, William E. Jones, II, of Hubbard, Ohio, Shaun M. (Jen) Jones, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and Jamie E. Heasley, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; his grandchildren, William “Will” E. Jones, III, Christian Jones, Olivia (Jake) Jones, Grant Jones, Mason Jones, Owen Jones, Evan Jones, Hunter Staull, Ian Jones and Ashtin Jones; his brother, Raymond “Ray” Jones, of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and his extended family.

His parents preceded him in death; as well as a brother, Gerald “Jerry” W. Jones.

A time of gathering in Bill’s honor will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., in the home of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, located at 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. His celebration continues with a memorial service beginning at 8:00 p.m., also in the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions may be made to the special needs ministry at New Life Baptist Church, 3414 Route 208, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania 16142.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Jones was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director. (330-509-3135).

