Wesley L. Schumacher, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley L. Schumacher, 60, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home in Wyngate Manor Mobile Home Park in Brookfield, Ohio.

Wesley was born November 5, 1960, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late William E. and Gladys E. Schumacher.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1978.

He worked at Riverside Grocery Store in Brookfield, until he was involved in motorcycle crash that had left him disabled since 1980, however he continued to live life on his own terms.

Wesley enjoyed playing cards and board games with his mother who was his loving caregiver until her passing. He also enjoyed riding bikes both pedal and motorized.

Wesley made friends quickly, and maintained lifelong friendships. He was affectionately known as “Weasel” by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Martin K Schumacher.

He is survived by his siblings, Doris A. Schumacher of Niles, Ohio, Edward Schumacher (Michelle) of Battlement Mesa, Colorado, Kevin L. Schumacher (Darlene) of Arvada, Colorado, David A. Schumacher (Cheryl) of Jefferson, Colorado, Craig J. Schumacher (Lisa) of Austintown, Ohio and Paul J. Schumacher (Lisa) of Hartford, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Wesley will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in America’s Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Wesley was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wesley L. Schumacher, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.