SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wesley James “Schmuckey” Gill, Jr., 69 of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home following a brief illness.

Wesley was born May 18, 1953, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, a son of the late Wesley James and Yvonne (Reiley) Gill, Sr.

He married the former Lillian Kay Becetic on August 3, 1987.

“Schmuckey” worked as a self-employed landscaper.

In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his Harley, watching TV, smoking and drinking.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian; his children, Eric “Goofy” Gill of Hubbard, Ohio and Jamie Evanoff of Girard, Ohio and his nine grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be planned and announced at a later date.

