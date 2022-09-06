BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren F. Clark, of Brookfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 2, 2022, while at home and under hospice care following a period of declining health. He was 80.

Warren was born January 16, 1942, at home in Brookfield, a son to Charles A. & Thelma (Evans) Clark.

He graduated in 1960 from Brookfield High School and shortly thereafter proposed to the gal of his dreams.

On June 6, 1961, he exchanged vows with his high school sweetheart, the former Diane L. King and together they held hands for the next 61 years.

A machinist by trade, he dedicated over 45 years to his profession, working for a number of local shops including: Ween, Taylor, Glunt Machine Shop, CCL, & Exal Corp. In addition, he had assisted Mr. John Madasz, Jr., with both the funeral home and ambulance business in Brookfield.

He was a member of the New Life Community Church, Vienna, Ohio and was a former vice-president of the labor union while he worked at Ween.

In his spare time, Warren enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to their camp on Ontario Lake, New York. He was quite the handyman, who also liked farming. He was a very hard worker and was never intimidated by any job before him. He could do anything and everything. Furthermore, he was a big history buff and respected the lessons taught by our ancestors. However, watching his grandkids play ball and spending time with his family is what he loved the most.

He is survived by: daughters, Anita Hawley, Amanda Clark-Smith and Amy (Keith) Moffett, all of Brookfield; son, Brian (Jennifer) Clark, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Ken Hawley, Nick Hawley, Logan Scott, Morgan Scott, Mitchell Moffett, Dustin Moffett, Jacob Clark, and Matthew Clark; great-grandchildren, Arianne Richmond, Jaxton Hawley, and Colton Morgan; cousin, Ron Harris; sister-in-law, Bonnie Clark-Durbin; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his siblings, Verne Clark, Ralph Clark, and Doris Swenson; and sons-in-law, Lynn Hawley, III and Billy Ray Smith.

A memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

As suggested by his family, memorial contributions can be made to the Traditions Health Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 7, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

Coordination of this tribute for Mr. Clark was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135).

