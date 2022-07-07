SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Faye Keller, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, transitioned from this life on Saturday, July 2, 2022, while a patient at UPMC Shenango Valley Campus, Farrell, following a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer. She was 61.

Wanda was born on July 22, 1960, in Sharon, a daughter to Sil L. and Charlene (McMillan) Keller.

She graduated in 1978 from Farrell High School.

She had worked as an assistant general manager for Quaker Steak & Lube, Sharon, dedicating 37 years before retiring.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading a good book, traveling to new places, working crossword puzzles, vacationing on cruises, as well as spending time with her family and best friends.

She was a beautiful soul who will be sorely missed.

Survivors include her mother, Charlene (McMillian) Keller-Washington, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; her son, Brian Keith Keller (his girlfriend, Angela Rose Stanton), of Sharon; her grandchildren, Azariah Keller, Enzo Keller, Chimere Keller, Nasir Keller and Persaus Campbell; her siblings, Tina Marie Craig, of Brick, New Jersey and Calvin Sil (Charlene) Keller, of Clinton, Maryland; her nieces and nephews, Jullian Devon Keller, Antwuan Lee Talbott, Cameron Reese (Sierra) Craig, Christopher Michael Craig, Diondre Venable, Marissa Venable, Justin Venable and Antonio Venable; her great-nieces and nephews, Tori Briella Tedesco Craig, Kensley Onore Tedesco Craig, Khaliya Venable and Khalil Venable and her best friends, Gail Lockhart, Verna Smith, Pam McCoy, Tami Harrison, Jeff and Sarah Ann Muirhead and her Quaker Steak family and a host of aunts; uncles; cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Reverend Marsil and Ruby Keller; maternal grandparents, John Calvin and Dessie Ree McMillian; her father, Sil and her sister, Colleen Venable.

A Memorial Home Going Service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, starting promptly at 2:00 p.m., in the Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, with Pastor T. Harrison, officiating.

As suggested by her family, memorial contributions can be made payable to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502 (or) visit: www.npcf.us

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Ms. Keller was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7, SE, Brookfield, Ohio 44403. (330-509-3135)

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wanda Faye Keller, please visit our floral store.