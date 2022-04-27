FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Abron McKeithan, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 25, 2022, peacefully in his sleep while at home. He was 81.

Walter was born September 5, 1940, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a son to Abron and Pinky (Currie) McKeithan.

He was a 1959 graduate of Farrell High School, where he was a standout on the gridiron, who earned state honors 3 times. He was proud to be the first African-American who was selected to play in the Big 33. Furthermore, he was elected into the Mercer County Hall of Fame for his talents and achievements. He furthered his education at Penn State University Shenango Campus by obtaining an associate degree in business. Later, he studied computer drafting at ITT Technical Institute, Youngstown, Ohio and carpentry from the Buckeye School of Trades.

Walter had several occupations throughout his working life. Most notably, as a carpenter supervisor for the Washington D.C. Department of Corrections, where he retired on September 11, 2001.

He was a member of the Valley Baptist Church, Farrell. In addition, he was a Deacon at both Valley Baptist and the Greater Mount Zion Church of God, as well as a board member at Mount Zion.

He was also a past-president of the Democratic Committee, Farrell & Wheatland, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, he enjoyed drawing blueprints on his AutoCAD. Moreover, he was a history buff. Walter was a quiet man who loved his family dearly. He will be deeply missed.

His survivors include his wife, Olive M. (Ward) McKeithan, who he married November 26, 2005; his daughters, Roslind (Berry) Hollaway of Farrell, Linda “Tuckey” (Frank) McKethan of Alexandria, Virginia and Pamela McKethan of Atlanta, Georgia; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Pamela Payne McKethan of Fort Washington, Maryland and his extended family too.

His parents; daughter, Sherri Marie McKethan; son, Stephen Lawrence McKethan; granddaughter, Linisha McKethan and sister, Ella Mae Phillips-Hicks, preceded him in death.

A Home Going Service to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., in the Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, where family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Minority Health Center, P.O. Box 23, Farrell, PA 16121.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Coordination of this tribute for Mr. McKeithan was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403.

