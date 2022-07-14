FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wade Savage of Farrell, Pennsylvania, entered life eternal on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, following a brief illness. He was 56.

Wade was born September 23, 1965, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son to Joel and Mary C. (Thomas) Savage, Sr.

A 1983 graduate of Farrell High School, he had worked in several capacities during his lifetime. Most notably was his time with Divine Collaborative Care and the Extraordinary Youth Program.

He was a member of the Redeemed Sanctuary Church, Sharon.

He was affectionately known as Brother Wade, Uncle Wade, Coach Wade and Mr. Wade depending on your relationship. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, experimenting with new recipes and taking care of others. He always valued spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, however and probably most importantly, he loved worshiping his God.

Survivors include his bride, Hattie Rebecca McLean-Savage, whom he married August 22, 2009; his children, Preston L. Hines of Farrell, Wade C.J. Savage (Linsey Covelli) of Los Angeles, California, Amira S. McLean and Xavier N. Savage, both of Farrell; his grandchildren, Ty’erre Smith, Ty’nyia Smith and Jaxon Savage; his siblings, Terry Thomas and Denise Savage, both of Farrell, Tyrone Savage of Masury, Ohio, Leo Savage of Farrell, Joel Savage, Jr. of Garland, Texas, Edward (Doreen) Savage of Farrell, Brian Savage and Ella Louise (Maceo) Hill, both of Sharon and Eric (Annetta) Savage of Champion, Ohio; a host of nieces and nephews, as well as his very close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Home Going Service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Greater Morris Chapel A.M.E. Church, 926 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121, where family and friends may pay their respects prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for his family at www.bricelandfuneralservice.com. Arrangements handled by Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, Brookfield, Ohio. (330-509-3135).

