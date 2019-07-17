Vivian M. Hurayt, Masury, Ohio – Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian M. Hurayt of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was 85.

Vivian was born July 17, 1933, at home in Brookfield, Ohio, a daughter to Samuel and Anna (Spohn) Coxson, Sr.

A 1951 graduate of Brookfield High School, she married the love of her life, Edward Hurayt on July 24, 1954 and they joyfully held hands for almost 65 years.

She was proud to be a homemaker for her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers.

Survivors include her husband, Ed; her children, Dale Hurayt (Sheree) of Deerfield Beach, Florida, Cheryl Yourchisin (Joe) of Brookfield, Gary Hurayt of Pompano Beach, Florida and Todd Hurayt (Mary) of Masury; her grandchildren, Courtney and Alex Yourchisin; her stepgrandchildren, Ashley Buchanan and David Rhodes and her several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tami Sue Hurayt and by her siblings, Charles, Earl, Samuel, Jr. and Larry Coxson, Eldora Micha and Nora Hardesty.

In accordance to her wishes, no calling hours or services will be held.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com

Coordination of this tribute for Mrs. Hurayt was presented by Daniel Briceland, Owner & Director of Briceland Funeral Service, LLC, 379 State Route 7 SE, Brookfield, OH 44403. (330-509-3135)

